BOYTE, Julie Maree (Julez)
(née Tipping):
On January 27, 2020, passed away suddenly at home. Beloved wife to Les, loved mother of Hannah and Rebekah, daughter of Kayte and Stan, sister of Aaron and Kelly.
Your compassionate soul illuminated our lives.
The world falls silent
without your presence.
Messages to C/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz We will gather at Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce St, Blenheim, on Monday, February 3, at 3.00pm, to celebrate and remember her loving nature. The world has lost a truly caring, thoughtful, wonderful, beautiful person. She will be missed for eternity.
Published in Marlborough Express on Jan. 30, 2020