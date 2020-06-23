PASENE-HANSEN,
Kalani Jack:
Passed away suddenly on June 18, 2020, aged 15 years. Cherished son of Keith Hansen and Maria Pasene, adored big brother of Oriana Jeannie. Forever the missing part of our hearts. Loved son, brother, nephew, cuzzie of the Tamaki, Hansen and Pasene whanau. Much loved mokopuna of Raymond Tamaki, precious grandson of Dawn and Jack Hansen, Ray and Jeannie Pasene and Nana Tufuga.
May their light guide
you home.
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Kalani Pasene-Hansen, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Funeral Service for Kalani was held in Christchurch yesterday.
Published in Marlborough Express on June 23, 2020