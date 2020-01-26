Kathleen GUTHRIE

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear this sad news, I have very fond memories..."
    - Helen Skinner
  • "Sorry to hear of the passing of Kathy or Aunty Tiny as I..."
    - Kirsten Merrett
  • "to neville and family,our heart felt thoughts are with you..."
  • "To Neville and family. My condolences to you all for the..."
    - Kevin
  • "To Neville and the extended family we are sadden at the..."
Service Information
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Giesen Sports and Events Centre
10 Uxbridge Street
Renwick
Death Notice

GUTHRIE,
Kathleen Anne (Kathy):
On January 23, 2020 at Hospice Marlborough surrounded by family. Aged 72 years. Much loved wife of Neville. Treasured mum and mother-in-law of Angela and Jonathan Crocker; Michelle and Iain Brookes; Shannon and Rachel and loved Nana of Cam and Nick; Cameron; Samuel and Lucas.
Forever in our hearts
Messages to 41 Inkerman Street, Renwick 7204 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz. In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice Marlborough, PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240 would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A celebration of Kathy's life will be held at the Giesen Sports and Events Centre, 10 Uxbridge Street, Renwick on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.

