SCHRODER, Kathleen Joyce
(Kath) (née Wallace):
Passed away peacefully at the Marlborough Hospice on October 20, 2020, aged 78 years.
Sadly missed by her friends and family.
Messages to c/- The Salvation Army, PO Box 417, Blenheim 7240, or
www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A celebration of Kath's life will be held at The Salvation Army Church, corner of George and Henry Streets, on Tuesday, October 27, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Fairhall Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 22, 2020