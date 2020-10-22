Kathleen SCHRODER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen SCHRODER.
Service Information
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
Death Notice

SCHRODER, Kathleen Joyce
(Kath) (née Wallace):
Passed away peacefully at the Marlborough Hospice on October 20, 2020, aged 78 years.
Sadly missed by her friends and family.
Messages to c/- The Salvation Army, PO Box 417, Blenheim 7240, or
www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A celebration of Kath's life will be held at The Salvation Army Church, corner of George and Henry Streets, on Tuesday, October 27, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Fairhall Cemetery.

logo
Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.