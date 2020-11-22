HARRIS, Katrina Helen:
Passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020, at Archer Home, Christchurch, aged 77 years. Beloved wife of Alan for 52 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Margaret and Murray Sandes, Kathryn and Stephen Denne, and the late David. Precious grandmother of Olivia, Thomas, and Joseph; Andrew and Rachel. Cherished sister, sister-in-law, aunt and a loved friend of many.
She has gone to be with
her Lord.
Messages to the Harris family, C/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. A Service for Katrina will be held at Archer Home Leisure Centre, entrance off Percival Street (parking available in the Baptist Church car park), on Wednesday, November 25, at 1.00pm.
Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 22, 2020