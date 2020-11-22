WOODHAM, Keith Abbott:
On November 20, 2020, passed away peacefully at Wairau Hospital, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Betty. Much loved father and father-in-law of Shirley and Murray Hocquard, Helen and Frank van Helmond (Auckland) and the late Kevin. A very cherished Poppa of Geoffrey and Kelly Hocquard, Hayley and Zeb Foote; Ashlynn and Mike Waaka-Iraia; Mikayla Woodham-Enosa and Casey; Daryl and Jasmine Woodham, Kerri-Ann and Beau Coleman; and Great-Poppa of Jorja, Honor, Miller; Riley, Tyson, Dylen; Hunter, Savannah, Sorayah; and Kingsley. Much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Messages to 38 Cob Cottage Road, RD4, Blenheim 7274, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Life Flight Trust c/- PO Box 14-449, Wellington 6241, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A Celebration of Keith's life will be held at the Church of the Nativity, Alfred Street, on Thursday, November 26, at 12 Noon, followed by interment at the Fairhall Cemetery. As Keith was a "True Blue" Central Man, please feel free to wear Blue.
Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 22, 2020