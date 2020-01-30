JONES, Ken:
Passed away on January 20, 2020. Loved son of the late Harry and Clarice. Much loved brother of Basil (deceased), Leslie, John, Daphne Freeth, Albert (twin brother), Peter (deceased), Gilbert, Robert (deceased), and Tony. Loved by all his nieces and nephews.
Loved in life, treasured in death,
Beautiful memories are all we have left.
To have and to hold and then to part,
Is the saddest story of the human heart.
A massive thank you to friends and family for your wonderful support.
Published in Marlborough Express on Jan. 30, 2020