GALBRAITH,

Kenneth James (Jim):

July 8, 2019

Jim's family wishes to thank everyone who supported us following Jim's unexpected passing. Thank you to all who gave messages of sympathy, flowers and baking, it was very much appreciated. Thanks to all who came to the funeral, some travelled long distances to be there. Thanks to the staff at Wairau Hospital. Jim would have been overwhelmed and grateful that he was remembered by so many. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our gratitude.



