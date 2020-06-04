JONES, Kenneth (Ken):
Maureen and Ken's family would like to thank Wairau and Wellington hospitals for the care and support given to them at the unexpected loss for Maureen, Ken's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers and sister. Life Flight Trust for their compassion while transferring Ken. St John Ambulance officers and the professional team at Sowmans. Terry Terrill for conducting the memorial service. Clubs of Marlborough executive and members. Wayne Love for providing the music. The indoor bowls fraternity, Golden Oldies members, friends, neighbours, Hopai Sports Club, and all those who attended the service. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from the family.
Published in Marlborough Express on June 4, 2020