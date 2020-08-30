Kenneth LOWE

LOWE,
Kenneth Albert (Ken):
On Thursday, August 27, 2020, peacefully at Wairau Hospital. Aged 89 years. Loved husband of the late Elizabeth Margret Rose Lowe (Betty), loved father of Peter, Owen, Barbara, Karen, Tony, Colin and Barry. Loved Grandfather of Marcus, Luke, Brian, Emma, Christopher, Gregory, Kimberly, Aaron, Serena, Nataly, George, and Samantha. Loved by four great-grandchildren. The family appreciate the love and care of all staff at Wairau Hospital. Messages to the Lowe Family, P O Box 63, Waikawa Bay, Picton 7251. A funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, cnr Devon Street and Wairau Road, Picton, at 11.00am, on Tuesday, September 1, followed by interment at Picton Cemetery. The current Covid-19 restrictions will apply.

Published in Marlborough Express on Aug. 30, 2020
