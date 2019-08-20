OVEREND,
Kenneth Douglas (Ken):
Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 19, 2019. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Marlene. Fabulous father of Dean and KP, Jules and Michelle, Simon, and Cherie and Allan. Awesome Pops to Oliver and Sophie; Kate, Alice and Emily; Terri and Antonia. Also loved and respected by Cliff, Darren, Blake and Ashleigh. Dearly loved brother of the late George and brother-in-law of Janis Overend. Messages may be sent to 27 Otago Street, Picton 7220. A service for Ken will be held at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, cnr Devon St and Wairau Rd, Picton, at 10.30am, on Saturday, August 24, followed by interment at Picton Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on Aug. 20, 2019