SMITH,
Kenneth Walter (Ken):
On July 3, 2019, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband of Kaye. Loving father and father-in-law of Mark (deceased), Beck and James, Pete and Jo. Loved grandfather of Sam, Lucy and Jack, Tom, Will and Guy and William and Nicholas. Loved great-grandfather of Annabelle, and dear friend of Salomé, Guy and Sophie. Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz
His quick wit and great sense of humour will be
sorely missed.
Special thanks to Dr Guy Gardiner, nurses and carers for their kindness, care and support. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Marlborough Hospice, c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated. In accordance with Ken's wishes, a private service will be held.
Published in Marlborough Express on July 4, 2019