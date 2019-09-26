YORK,
Kenneth Edwin (Ken):
On September 24, 2019, peacefully but courageously, after a long illness, supported by his family, aged 73 years. Much loved husband of Margaret. A treasured Dad of Fiona, Chris and Sally, and a very special Grandad of Maggie and Juliette. A loving brother of Ann and Tom Pickett (Scotland). Messages to C/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Special thanks to Springlands Lifestyle Care for the love and support given to Ken and Margaret over the past few years. A celebration of Ken's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Friday, October 4, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 26, 2019