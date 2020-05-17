|
RATAPU, Kereopa (Kelly):
C763625 Corporal
12 December 1963 -
9 April 2020
Was laid to rest on April 24, 2020, at Maramahãtea, Tawapata. He uri o Rongomaiwahine, Ngãti Kuia, Te Aitahanga a Mahaki me Te Tairawhiti no Kurahaupo me Horouta waka. Kereopa passed peacefully in Whakatü - Nelson. Loved by his children, Numia, Vance, Kelton, whangai Rozanna, mokopuna Seifer, Salem, Vizion, Massive, Zaidan and Clara, his siblings, whãnau, hapü, Iwi, whanaunga, friends, associates and colleagues. Cherished by all, forever loved. Arohanui ake tonu ake, hoa rangatira Tracey Kingi, moe mai i taku tau. Whakamihi Tenã koutou katoa o ngã Iwi o Te Tau Ihu o Te Waka a Mãui, me te whãnau Ratapu, Kereru, me te whãnau Tamatea, Mataawaka o te Tai Aorere, ngã marae o Te Tau Ihu, Pouwhakataki - NZ Pirihimana Te Taiaorere, Te Kaunihera o Whakatü, Te Hãhi Ringatü o Te Wairua Tapü, Te Hãhi Mihingãre Whakatü, Te Piki Oranga, Nelson-Tasman Hospice, NgãTarahit o Tawapata Sth 3A4, DPMC, Mum me oku whãnau, me ngã whanaunga, ngã hoamahi, me ngã hoa katoa. He mihi aroha kia koutou mo koutou mahi whakamahana I runga I te mãtãtuhitü turu tangihanga o Kereopa. Mong ã karakia I noho ki te hohipera, Te Hãhi Ringtü i tuku wairua me ng ã karakia ia ata ia po, tae atu ki tõna ukaipo ki Maramahãtea. Kanui tonu nga mihi kia koutou katoa, e rau rangatira mã, tenã koutou, tenã koutou, tenã koutou katoa. Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors, thank you for the exemplary service to assist with Kereopa's return to his ukaipo Maramahãtea. To all whãnau, friends, colleagues and associates, too many to name, who gave aroha and tautoko during this time kanui, kanui taku aroha kia koutou katoa, na Tracey.
Published in Marlborough Express on May 17, 2020
