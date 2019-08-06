Kevin BISHELL

Guest Book
  • "Our condolences to the Bishell family and expecially to..."
    - Katherine Boniface
  • "Gemma, Dot, Dave, Terry, Jo and families We were so sad to..."
    - Lois & Gary
  • "Dave Dot and Family, Sad to read of Kevins passing, our..."
  • "Rest easy now Bish and enjoy the eternal tail wind."
    - Aaron Tuckerman
  • "BISHELL, Kevin David: 52 years With a broken heart, Gemma..."
    Kevin BISHELL
    Published in: Marlborough Express
Service Information
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
Death Notice

BISHELL, Kevin David:
On August 5, 2019, Kevin passed away in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family, aged 52 years. Much loved and admired son of David and Dot Bishell. Loved Dad to Gemma who always has given him such pleasure and made him smile. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Terry; Joanne and Myles Gousmett. Special uncle to Brosnan and Addison.
"A special kind and respectful soul now at peace.
You are now free to continue to cycle the roads and trails and run the tracks."
Messages to 3 Mitchell Street, Blenheim 7201, or
www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to the Marlborough Hospice, c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240 would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A celebration of Kevin's life will be held at the Church of the Nativity, Alfred Street, Blenheim, on Friday, August 9 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Fairhall Cemetery.

Published in Marlborough Express on Aug. 6, 2019
