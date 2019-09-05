BISHELL, Kevin David:

The family of Kevin deeply appreciate and gratefully acknowledge your kind expressions of sympathy. Thank you for the cards, flowers, baking, phone calls, visits and attendance at his service. Kevin really appreciated all the support from family and friends and the amazing care provided by Anna and Chris and the Oncology team, also the wonderful support provided by Hospice Marlborough. Thank you also to Terry Terrill and Cloudy Bay Funeral Services. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our gratitude to you all. David, Dot, Terry, Joanne and Gemma. Wish you were still here 'Keep smiling BISH'.



