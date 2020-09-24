Guest Book View Sign Service Information Geoffrey T Sowman Funeral Directors cnr Hutcheson & Parker Sts Blenheim , Marlborough 035784719 Death Notice



Passed away peacefully at home in Picton on September 22, 2020. Aged 66 years. Dearly loved husband and friend of the late Janice for 42 years. Son of the late Bill and Mary Colville, son-in-law of the late Les and Fay McNicol. Cherished father and father-in-law of Jarrod and Melissa Colville (Palmerston North), Shelley and Adam Moen, Vaughan and Shannon Colville (both Brisbane). Grandad Kev to Kaden and Haylee, Jesse and Kaya, Willow and Lincoln. Treasured brother and brother-in-law of Marion and the late Murray (Nelson), Cynthia and Ken Markland (Paroa), Graeme and Judith (Nelson), Rosemary and the late Malcolm Kennedy (Cobden). A loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice Marlborough would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240. A funeral service for Kevin will be held at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, cnr Devon Street and Wairau Road, Picton, at 1.00pm, on Saturday, September 26, followed by private cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.







Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 24, 2020

