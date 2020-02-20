COOPER, Kevin Francis:
On February 18, 2020, passed away peacefully with family by his side. Aged 82 years. Much loved husband of the late Beth. Loved father and father-in-law of Sharon and Darryl Hunt; Andrew and Leah Cooper; Rosemary and Steve Thompson. A loved grandfather of Jessie and Phil, Ruby and Thijs; Joseph and Lizzie, Isaac, Emily; Ben and Jessica, Cory, Renee, Tynisha and Charlie, and loved great- grandfather. Much loved brother of Lorraine Pickering, Rose Young and Marie Holland. In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice Marlborough, PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240 in recognition of their kindness to Kevin would be appreciated. Messages to 61C Howick Road, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A celebration of Kevin's life will be held at Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 13 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Wednesday, March 4 at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Fairhall Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on Feb. 20, 2020