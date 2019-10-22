SOWMAN, Kevin John:
On October 20, 2019, unexpectedly at his home, aged 78 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Heather and Bruce; Michelle; Blair and Matalena; and Grant. Adored Pop of Emma and Anna. Loved brother of Shirley and the late Carla and a loved and respected uncle of his nieces and nephew. Fondly remembered by Glenys. Messages to 8 North Street, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A celebration of Kevin's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street on Wednesday, October 30, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 22, 2019