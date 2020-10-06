Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin STAGG. View Sign Death Notice



17.8.1945 - 3.10.2020

Passed away unexpectedly at home whilst working in his garden. Dearly loved husband of Dorothy, much loved father and father-in-law of Denise and Don French, Clinton and Kellie, loved Kevie (Grandad) of Bradley, Morgan, and Guy; Ryan and Gemma. Loved companion to Izzie the dog. Many thanks to all the emergency services. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 467, Blenheim 7240. Messages may be sent to the Stagg family, 11 Cleghorn Street, Redwoodtown, Blenheim 7201. A graveside service for Kevin will be held at Kaituna Cemetery, 1677 State Highway 6, Kaituna, at 11.00am on Friday, October 9.







STAGG, Kevin Clifford:17.8.1945 - 3.10.2020Passed away unexpectedly at home whilst working in his garden. Dearly loved husband of Dorothy, much loved father and father-in-law of Denise and Don French, Clinton and Kellie, loved Kevie (Grandad) of Bradley, Morgan, and Guy; Ryan and Gemma. Loved companion to Izzie the dog. Many thanks to all the emergency services. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 467, Blenheim 7240. Messages may be sent to the Stagg family, 11 Cleghorn Street, Redwoodtown, Blenheim 7201. A graveside service for Kevin will be held at Kaituna Cemetery, 1677 State Highway 6, Kaituna, at 11.00am on Friday, October 9. Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Marlborough Express Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers