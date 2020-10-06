STAGG, Kevin Clifford:
17.8.1945 - 3.10.2020
Passed away unexpectedly at home whilst working in his garden. Dearly loved husband of Dorothy, much loved father and father-in-law of Denise and Don French, Clinton and Kellie, loved Kevie (Grandad) of Bradley, Morgan, and Guy; Ryan and Gemma. Loved companion to Izzie the dog. Many thanks to all the emergency services. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 467, Blenheim 7240. Messages may be sent to the Stagg family, 11 Cleghorn Street, Redwoodtown, Blenheim 7201. A graveside service for Kevin will be held at Kaituna Cemetery, 1677 State Highway 6, Kaituna, at 11.00am on Friday, October 9.
Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 6, 2020