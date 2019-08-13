WEST, Kevin John (Westy):
On August 11, 2019, aged 72 years. Loved brother of Nora Ivamy (deceased), Paddy (deceased), Kathleen Mason (deceased), Peter (deceased), Josephine Butt, Jimmy, Anne Fissenden, and Patricia Broughan. Loved uncle Kiwi of his many nieces and nephews. Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Trust, c/- PO Box 17160, Auckland, would be appreciated. In accordance with Kevin's wishes, a private cremation has taken place with a Memorial Service to be held at the Clubs of Marlborough, Alfred Street, on Friday, August 16, at 3.00pm.
Published in Marlborough Express on Aug. 13, 2019