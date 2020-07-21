WAIREPO, Kori James:
On July 18, 2020, suddenly at home, aged 37 years. Loved son and step-son of Sheryll Lewis and Les; and loved son of Danny. Much loved father of Maia, Rocklyn and the late Laylah-Rose. Loved brother of Jason, Kerry and Tane. Loved uncle and friend to many. Messages to 47 Girling Avenue Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A celebration of Kori's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street on Thursday, July 23, at 2.00pm followed by private cremation.
Published in Marlborough Express on July 21, 2020