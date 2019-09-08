CREAMER,
Lawrence Kenneth:
JP Fellow Royal Society New Zealand, Distinguished Research Fellow.
23rd October 1937 -
7th September 2019.
Dearly beloved husband of Doreen. Creative and humble, a role model for the generations: Elizabeth and Dave; Mike, Hannah, James, Nicola; Gowan and Di, Dean, Lenny, Rosie; Gerard and Susan, Oliver, Ella, Tom and Sam. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Hopai Home and Hospital, Newtown, Wellington would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages and tributes to 'the Creamer family' may be placed online in Lawrie's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366 Kilbirnie 6241. A funeral service for Lawrie will be held at St Barnabas Anglican Church, 15 Maida Vale Rd, Roseneath, Wellington on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 2pm. Thereafter a private cremation. Refreshments with Lawrie's family will be held at The Cockburn Street Chapel Lounge, Cnr of Cockburn Street and Onepu Road, Kilbirnie Wellington. From his office door: "and i have a summer home in reality"
Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 8, 2019