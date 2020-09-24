Lawrence KENNINGTON

Death Notice

KENNINGTON,
Lawrence Frederick:
On September 23, 2020 peacefully with family by his side, aged 86 years. Loved husband of the late Judith. Much loved father and father-in-law of Prue and Tim Sandall, David and Maren Kennington and Grandy of Patience and Michael Gunn, James and Kate Sandall; George and Hugh Kennington; and Great-Grandad ("Old Grandy") of Wilbur and Archie Gunn. Loved brother of Jean and Ross. Messages to 231 Weld Street Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In accordance with Lawrence's wishes, a private cremation has taken place with a Memorial service to be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Monday, September 28, at 11.00am.

Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 24, 2020
