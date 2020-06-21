BARRETT, Leah Edwina:
On Friday, June 19, 2020 suddenly at Wairau Hospital after a long illness, aged 44 years. Dearly beloved daughter of Phyllis and the late Noel (Cookstown, Ireland). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Roger and Taryn, and aunt of Caden. Friend of Neville. Messages maybe sent to Barrett Family, PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. A celebration of Leah's life will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, Blenheim at 1.00pm on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, followed by cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.
Published in Marlborough Express on June 21, 2020