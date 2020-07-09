Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leicester SAUL. View Sign Service Information Geoffrey T Sowman Funeral Directors cnr Hutcheson & Parker Sts Blenheim , Marlborough 035784719 Death Notice



SAUL, Leicester Bryan(Spot): MNZMNZ Army J-Force Reg 659386. Passed away peacefully, in his 94th year, surrounded by family at Hospice Marlborough on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Loved husband and soulmate of Margret. Loved father and father-in-law of Kerry and Alison, Julie and Joe, Vicki and Richard, Grant and Annette, and adopted and loved father of Michael Compton. Loved grandfather of Francis and Emily, Michael, Rachel and Stephen, Jonathan and Sophie, Alice, Lissie, and Hana. Loved great-grandfather of Astrid. Loved grandfather figure of the Comptons; Melissa and Logan, Craig and Aimee, Tim and Jenna and Joel and their families, and of Kerry's Aussie step-children; Renee, Kade, Melanie, Andrew, Jenny, Kimberley, William, and the late Robert. Messages to Springlands Lifestyle Village, Villa 17, 5 Battys Rd, Blenheim. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice Marlborough would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240. A celebration of Spot's life will be held at The Church of the Nativity, Alfred Street, at 11.00am on Wednesday, July 15, followed by a private cremation at the Sowman Crematorium. Published in Marlborough Express on July 9, 2020

