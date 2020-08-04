SAUL, Leicester Bryan

(Spot): MNZM

NZ Army J-Force Reg 659386. The family of Leicester Bryan (Spot) Saul wish to thank all those who supported them and sent condolences in their recent loss. Thank you to the many people who attended the celebration of his life. Special thanks to those who sent flowers, brought us food and baking, and donated to the hospice in his memory. We experienced the thoughtfulness and kindness of so many people as a tribute to Spot's life. Thank you.



