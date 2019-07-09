FORDE, Leo Edward:

On July 8, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital; in his 97th year. Dearly loved husband of Eileen Margaret (dec). Much loved father and father-in-law of Kevin (dec) and Monica, John and Janette, Kathleen and Wayne Harding, Lesley and David Steele, Maurice and Jaz, Ann (dec), Leone and Paul Stewart (dec), Paul and Sharon, Gerard and Lee, Stephen and Katie, and Helen and Neil Swanney, and a very much loved Grandad and Pop of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Star Ship Children's Hospital in Leo's name can be made at his Mass. Messages to the Forde family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated int Our lady of Victories Catholic Church, 106 Main South Road, Sockburn, Christchurch, on Thursday, July 11, at 11.00am. Interment thereafter at Avonhead Park Cemetery. Recitation of Rosary will be held in the Church on Wednesday, July 10 at 7.00pm.

Requiescat in Pace





