Leonard John George (Len):

Formerly from Christchurch and most recently Blenheim. On December 9, 2019, passed away suddenly but peacefully at Christchurch Hospital. Loved husband of Judith (Judy) and loved father and father-in-law of Blair and Natasha (Christchurch), Scott and Amber (Melbourne), Rachel and Liam Southall (Christchurch) and the late Glenn. Loved grandfather of Hannah-Leigh, Karen and Jayda, Jasinta, Michael, Glenn, Ruby, Aston, Henry, and great-grandfather of Kyle and Aurora. Loved brother-in-law to Christine, Gray, Lynne and the late Brett. The family would like to thank staff from Christchurch Hospital, particularly from Ward 10 and ICU for the professionalism, respect, empathy and compassion they extended to Len and his family. Please send any messages for the Jarvis family to C/- P.O. Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Service for Len will be held at our Crematorium Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, Christchurch, on Monday, December 16 at 2.00pm.







