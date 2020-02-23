SCAIFE, Leslee Margaret:
On February 15, 2020 at the Marlborough Hospice, Leslee passed away peacefully surrounded by family in her 84th year. Much loved mother of Lynette; Steve and Linda Scaife. Grandmother to Christie and Sam Rentoul, and Phil and Rebekah Scaife. Great- Grandma to Amelia and Olivia. The family wish to thank Hospice Marlborough and Dr Eric Wegener for their amazing care of Leslee. In lieu of flowers donations to the Marlborough Hospice, c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240 would be appreciated or may be made at the service. Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240, or
www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A service for Leslee will be held at the Blenheim Baptist Church, cnr High Street and Beaver Road, Blenheim, on Friday, February 28 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Marlborough Express on Feb. 23, 2020