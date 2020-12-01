GIBBS, Leslie James (Les):
On November 30, 2020, suddenly but peacefully at Wairau Hospital, Blenheim, surrounded by his family, aged 63 years. Best friend and husband of Gillian. A loved father, father-in-law, brother, uncle and friend to many. Messages to 47 Rowberrys Road, RD 3, Blenheim 7273 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to St John's, PO Box 467, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated. At Les' request a private cremation will be held.
Published in Marlborough Express on Dec. 1, 2020