CULLIS, Lily:
On September 14, 2019, at Redwood Lifestyle Village, in her 99th year. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Victor and Sarah, and Raymond. Much loved Nan and Great-Nan of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a friend to many. Messages to 3/27 Burden Street, Blenheim 7201, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Our special thanks to the staff at Redwood Lifestyle Village for their care of Lily. In accordance with Lily's wishes, a private cremation has taken place.

Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 19, 2019
