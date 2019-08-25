Linda GREER

Death Notice

GREER, Linda Patricia:
On Friday, August 23, 2019, peacefully at Maxwell Lifecare. Aged 68 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Harry and Betty Greer, loved sister and sister-in-law of Russell and Cheryl, Katie, Bruce, Patrick and Margaret and Jeane and Terry O'Sullivan. Dear friend of Steve and Rosvita. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A farewell service to celebrate Linda's life will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson & Parker Sts, Blenheim, at 2.00pm on Tuesday, August 27.

Published in Marlborough Express on Aug. 25, 2019
