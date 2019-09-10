Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Passed away Friday, September 6, 2019, at her home. Aged 51 years. Loved and cherished wife of Darryl, loved and adored Mum of Hunter and Garrett. Loved daughter-in-law of Rob and Jude. Loved sister, aunty, and friend of many. Messages may be sent to 120 Giffords Road, Rapaura, Blenheim 7273. In lieu of flowers, a donation to SPCA Marlborough would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 115, Renwick 7243. A service for Lisa will be held at Marlborough Vintners Hotel, 190 Rapaura Road, at 1.00pm, on Friday, September 13, followed by interment at Fairhall Cemetery. Lisa's favourite colour was black, so please feel free to choose your clothing to reflect that.







Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 10, 2019

