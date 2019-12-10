WATSON, Lisa Jane:
Of Levin; formerly of Blenheim. Passed away 7th December 2019. Dearly loved daughter of Ralph & Joan (both deceased). Much loved sister of Evelyn, Zoe, Irene, Gwen, Robert, Christine, Doreen and Peter. Much loved aunt of Jamie and Sophia, and great-aunt of Amber and Bruno. Also loved mother of Maisy the cat. A celebration of Lisa's life will be held at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen Street East, Levin on Thursday 12 December 2019, at 2pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Marlborough Express on Dec. 10, 2019