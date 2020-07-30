Lloyd YORKE

  • "Lloyd was a great and up front man he will be sadly missed..."
    - Bridie Shannon
  • "Sorry sad to here of the sudden passing of Lloyd, Mum..."
  • "My sincere condolences to Pam and the family"
    - Nich searles
  • "sincerely sorry to hear of this Pam...Our thoughts and..."
Geoffrey T Sowman Funeral Directors
cnr Hutcheson & Parker Sts
Blenheim, Marlborough
035784719
Death Notice

YORKE, Lloyd Sydney:
On July 29, 2020, tragically as a result of an accident. In his 70th year. Dearly loved husband of Pam, loved father and father-in-law of Darryl and Hayley, Jason and Angela, and Karla. Loved Grandpa to Alana, Gemma, Andrew, Kaitlin and Evelyn. Messages may be sent to 14 Kingwell Drive, Blenheim 7201. A funeral service for Lloyd will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, at 1.00pm, on Tuesday, August 4, followed by private cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.

Published in Marlborough Express on July 30, 2020
