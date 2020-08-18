YORKE, Lloyd Sydney:

Pam, Darryl and Hayley, Jason and Angela, and Karla, and their families, wish to convey their heartfelt thanks for the compassion shown at the recent sudden passing of Lloyd. The flowers, visits, cards, baking, phone calls ... every kind gesture, were truly appreciated and helped in some way to ease the huge loss. A special thank you is extended to St John, Police, Fire Brigade and Geoffrey T Sowman Funeral Directors - we are very lucky to have you here in Marlborough. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement, we appreciate you all.



