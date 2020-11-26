Lois NICHOLLS

Service Information
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 30, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
Interment
Monday, Nov. 30, 2020
Fairhall Cemetery
Death Notice

NICHOLLS, Lois Esma:
On November 24, 2020, passed away peacefully at Wairau Hospital, aged 87 years. She was the much loved wife of Tony, mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Jenni, Lorraine and Geoff, Dean and Lee, and Kay and Paul. Loved grandmother of Chris and Amy, Gina and Vaughan, Shane and Erin, and Aaron, Gareth and Lauren, Katalya and Emma-Mae, and a much loved great-grandmother of Lillia, Maddison, Makayla, Lucia and Isabella. Messages to 4 Brook Street, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A celebration of Lois' life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, on Monday, November 30, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Fairhall Cemetery.

Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 26, 2020
