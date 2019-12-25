NOBLE, Lois Constance:
Formerly of Picton, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2019, aged 89. Beloved wife of Roy (dec), mother of John (dec) and Lisa, Grandma to Harley, Tewaimarama, Cherie, Harmony, Shania, Zao, Matthew and TJ. Auntie to Simon, Judith, Deb, Peter and Ruth. Lois, you were a beautiful and courageous woman. We will miss your sunny smile, your wisdom and kindness. Rest gently in peace with your family and friends who have passed before you. Many thanks to the wonderful staff of Woodlands Rest Home in Motueka. In lieu of flowers, please sponsor a tree planting at treesthatcount.co.nz.
Published in Marlborough Express on Dec. 25, 2019