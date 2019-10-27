Lorraine JAMIESON

Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
On October 25, 2019, unexpectedly at Wairau Hospital, Blenheim, peacefully and surrounded by all her family, aged 73 years. Loved wife of the late JJ. Treasured mum of Lee and Kelly, Kerri and Garnett, Toni and Brendon. Loved Nana of Reyne, Simi and Jessie, Haumira and Adam, Sheridan, Maui and Tamara and great-Grandmother of Vandar and Kaihoutu. Messages to 13 Uxbridge St, Renwick 7240 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz At Lorraine's request a private family service will be held.

