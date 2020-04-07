WALTON, Lorraine Beverly:
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on April 5, 2020, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Stuart. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Janeen and Ken Hippolite, Philippa Barnes and Matthew Sheridan, and Andrew and Wendy Walton. Cherished Nana and Mama to Megan and Bronwyn, Kathryn and Lucas, and Cameron, Jade, Ben and Jenna. Messages to 79 Hardings Road, RD 4, Blenheim 7274 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to the Marlborough Hospice, c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated. A special thank you to the Marlborough Hospice for their support, also to Lorraine's dear friends for their love and kind wishes during this time.
She will be sadly missed.
A private family interment has been held. Details of a memorial service will be advised after the lockdown is completed.
Published in Marlborough Express on Apr. 7, 2020