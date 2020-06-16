PAGE, Lucy:
On June 15, 2020, peacefully at Wairau Hospital, in her 88th year. Loved wife of the late Lindsay. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Trevor and Jean, Lois and Bill Young, Dennis, and Christine Page, and grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A Funeral Service for Lucy will be held at the Springlands Chapel, 15 Boyce Street, on Friday, June 19 at 10.30am, followed by a private family interment.
Published in Marlborough Express on June 16, 2020