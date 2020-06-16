Lucy PAGE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucy PAGE.
Service Information
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
Death Notice

PAGE, Lucy:
On June 15, 2020, peacefully at Wairau Hospital, in her 88th year. Loved wife of the late Lindsay. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Trevor and Jean, Lois and Bill Young, Dennis, and Christine Page, and grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A Funeral Service for Lucy will be held at the Springlands Chapel, 15 Boyce Street, on Friday, June 19 at 10.30am, followed by a private family interment.

logo
Published in Marlborough Express on June 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.