MOORE, Lyn:
The family of the late Lyn Moore wish to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness following our sad loss. Thank you to the many friends, family and well wishers who visited our home, attended the service and sent floral tributes, cards and messages of condolence. Thank you to Cloudy Bay Funeral Services for their support and ongoing assistance during our time of loss. A special word of thanks to Wairau Hospital for your support to Lyn and family. Please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude.
- Moore family
Published in Marlborough Express on June 18, 2020