Acknowledgement

MOORE, Lyn:

The family of the late Lyn Moore wish to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness following our sad loss. Thank you to the many friends, family and well wishers who visited our home, attended the service and sent floral tributes, cards and messages of condolence. Thank you to Cloudy Bay Funeral Services for their support and ongoing assistance during our time of loss. A special word of thanks to Wairau Hospital for your support to Lyn and family. Please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude.

- Moore family



Published in Marlborough Express on June 18, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for Marlborough Express Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers