McKELLAR, Malcolm:
Peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019, in Blenheim. Dearly loved husband of Kay, loved and father and father-in-law of Kirsty and Derrick Moot, Rosie and Tony Lamain, Frances and Bob Anderson, Ross and Sarah McKellar. Loved grandfather of Sophie, Nick, William, Thomas, Angus, Lucy, Oscar, Hugo, Fergus and Sam. Messages may be sent to the McKellar Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. Many thanks to the staff of Waterlea Lifecare who cared for him with dignity and love. Our thanks also to the staff and volunteers of Forget-Me-Nots who supported Malcolm and Kay in his early illness, and the Alzheimers Society. We will all miss him, his kindness, his sense of humour and his love of spoonerisms. A celebration of Malcolm's life will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, at 1.00pm, on Friday, November 8, followed by cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.
Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 3, 2019