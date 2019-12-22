Acknowledgement

McKELLAR, Malcolm:

1st February 1925 -

2nd November 2019

Kay, Kirsty, Rosie, Frances, Ross and families would like to acknowledge the people who sent cards, wrote letters, bought food, attended Malcolm's funeral service and provided comforting words after he passed away. The family are deeply grateful to the loving care of the staff at Waterlea Rest Home. We cannot speak highly enough of the thoroughly royal treatment you lavished upon the 'Doc'. You were simply the best. Malcolm enjoyed a long and happy professional connection with the staff at G.T. Sowman's. To Terry Ryan and Alistair Sowman, we appreciated the dignity and care you took of Malcolm on his final journey. Your professionalism and compassion was such a comfort to us in the days following his death. Our deepest appreciation to Marion Rowe for the gently caring way she conducted Malcolm's funeral service. He would have been delighted that one of his former nursing staff was there to oversee his final send-off. To Jane and the team at Mayflower Florists. You turned Malcolm's orchids into a stunning display. What an amazing floral tribute you gave us. As a family we were touched and humbled by the esteem in which you held us, and the man we loved so dearly. Please accept our thanks and know that your support has sustained us in our sad loss.



Published in Marlborough Express on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for Marlborough Express Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers