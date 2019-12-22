McKELLAR, Malcolm:
1st February 1925 -
2nd November 2019
Kay, Kirsty, Rosie, Frances, Ross and families would like to acknowledge the people who sent cards, wrote letters, bought food, attended Malcolm's funeral service and provided comforting words after he passed away. The family are deeply grateful to the loving care of the staff at Waterlea Rest Home. We cannot speak highly enough of the thoroughly royal treatment you lavished upon the 'Doc'. You were simply the best. Malcolm enjoyed a long and happy professional connection with the staff at G.T. Sowman's. To Terry Ryan and Alistair Sowman, we appreciated the dignity and care you took of Malcolm on his final journey. Your professionalism and compassion was such a comfort to us in the days following his death. Our deepest appreciation to Marion Rowe for the gently caring way she conducted Malcolm's funeral service. He would have been delighted that one of his former nursing staff was there to oversee his final send-off. To Jane and the team at Mayflower Florists. You turned Malcolm's orchids into a stunning display. What an amazing floral tribute you gave us. As a family we were touched and humbled by the esteem in which you held us, and the man we loved so dearly. Please accept our thanks and know that your support has sustained us in our sad loss.
Published in Marlborough Express on Dec. 22, 2019