Passed away at Springlands Lifestyle Village on July 21, 2020, after a short illness, in her 85th year. Loved wife, partner and dearest friend of Alan for 62 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Keith, Delwyn and Nigel, Glenda and Ray. Loved Nana of Kara and Blair, Dayna and Gareth, Chase and Sam, Travis and Becca. Great-Nana of Maddy. Sister and sister-in-law of Joan Dove (deceased), Helen and Gordon Russell (deceased), Jocelyn and Earle Chaney, and Hazel and Bill Gibbs (deceased) and a loving Aunt to many. Messages to the Bishell family, 170 Maxwell Road Blenheim 7201. A private service for Margaret will be held.

Published in Marlborough Express on July 23, 2020
