LAUGESEN,

Margaret Mary (nee Smart):

On July 22, 2020 at WesleyCare in Christchurch; in her 100th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Cherished mother of Rupert, Mary and the late Diane. Respected mother-in-law of Ross Watson and the late Heather. Proud Granny of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Now at rest.

Truly loved and will be

greatly missed.

A special thanks to the staff at WesleyCare for their loving care of Margaret for the past 18 months. Messages may be addressed to 'The Laugesen family' C/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. In memory of Margaret, donations to St John Ambulance Kaikoura would be appreciated and may be made at her Mass. A Requiem Mass will be Celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Ludstone Road, Kaikoura, on Tuesday, August 4 at 11.00am, followed by interment in the Kaikoura Cemetery. Rosary at the Church on Monday at 7.00pm.





