LOVE,
Margaret Ruth (nee Soper):
On Tuesday, November 3, 2020, passed away peacefully at home. Aged 69 years. Dearly loved mother of Brony and Richard, and Nana to her grandchildren. Loved daughter and sister to her family. Special thanks to those who cared for Margaret over the years. Messages may be sent to 63E Nelson Street, Blenheim 7201. In lieu of flowers a donation to the SPCA (Marlborough) would be appreciated and may be sent to PO Box 115, Renwick 7243. A private family farewell will follow at a future date.
Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 5, 2020