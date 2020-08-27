Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret STEVENSON. View Sign Death Notice



Margaret Anne:

Margaret passed away peacefully at her home in Alfred Street, Blenheim, on the morning of August 27, 2020. Margaret was the loving and trusted wife of Ernest, mother of David and his wife Corina of Kitimat, B.C. Canada, also the mother of Ruth Ramsay, grandmother of Sloane, Blake and Solomon of Christchurch. She was mother of Anne living in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and Richard with fiancée Harmony of Kelowna, and Salmon Arm in British Colombia, Canada. She will be greatly missed by the congregation of Blenheim Baptist Church where she served as an elder for many years and pupils of Redwoodtown School where she taught for many years. Messages to 75A Alfred Street, Blenheim 7201 or







STEVENSON,Margaret Anne:Margaret passed away peacefully at her home in Alfred Street, Blenheim, on the morning of August 27, 2020. Margaret was the loving and trusted wife of Ernest, mother of David and his wife Corina of Kitimat, B.C. Canada, also the mother of Ruth Ramsay, grandmother of Sloane, Blake and Solomon of Christchurch. She was mother of Anne living in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and Richard with fiancée Harmony of Kelowna, and Salmon Arm in British Colombia, Canada. She will be greatly missed by the congregation of Blenheim Baptist Church where she served as an elder for many years and pupils of Redwoodtown School where she taught for many years. Messages to 75A Alfred Street, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz At Margaret's wish she will be cremated and a memorial service, arranged by family, will be notified at a later time. Published in Marlborough Express on Aug. 27, 2020

