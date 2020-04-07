WAITE, Margaret Linda:
Aged 85, passed peacefully on April 1, 2020, at Franklin Memorial Hospital, Waiuku, after a short battle with cancer. Beloved wife of Colin Walter Joseph Waite, and mother to Karen, Philippa, Gregory, Sandra and Christopher. Loved Nana, loved sister, loved mother-in-law, loved auntie, and loved friend.
Margaret has entered her rest, found her peace and is
with The Lord.
Margaret was buried at Waiuku Cemetery on Monday, April 6. Condolences can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Marlborough Express on Apr. 7, 2020